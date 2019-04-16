It’s Too Late: Kevin Hunter Apologizes To Wendy: “I Am Not Proud Of My Recent Actions”

Talk show legend Wendy Williams filed for divorce last week in New Jersey from her husband, Kevin Hunter. Now her estranged spouse is apologizing for the events that transpired during the twenty year long marriage.

He said is a statement to The Blast, “28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”

Continuing, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

He ended his spiel saying, “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

His apology comes amid rumors that Wendy served Kevin divorce papers disguised as a gift box. Insiders reported Kevin “screamed and cursed” upon recieiving the documents.

Wendy filed for divorce after news hit the web that Kevin had fathered a child with his alleged mistress.

“Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time,” a personal representative of Williams’ said in a statement to EBONY at the time. “Kevin is supportive of Wendy, and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

