Kodak Black Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges

Trouble seems to follow this guy nowadays...

Kodak Black In Concert - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

More problems for Kodak Black.

The rapper was arrested at the U.S. Border in Canada on Wednesday after U.S. Customs Agents discovered weed on him as well as a Glock 9mm pistol.

The gun was undeclared by everyone in the Escalade that Kodak was driving.

There was also a Porsche traveling close behind with members of Kodak’s team inside. Officers seized three guns from that vehicle as well as more marijuana. They arrested each member of his team traveling in that car. Stetson President, Madarrow Smith and Jeantony Saintmelus are facing weapons and drug charges.

As far as Kodak, he’s facing felony weapons charges and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. At this time, he’s still in custody on a $20,000 cash bond or $40,000 bond.

[caption id="attachment_791808" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty[/caption] Hot 97’s Ebro Darden was interviewing Kodak Black when he brought up the rapper’s pending sexual assault case in South Carolina. Despite addressing the topic carefully, the rapper felt a ways and just like that, the interview was a wrap.  https://www.instagram.com/p/BrTRCZBA0-E/ If you don’t know, Kodak Black is scheduled to go on trial for sexual assault in South Carolina next year. The incident allegedly occurred back in February and he was indicted on criminal sexual conduct charge. As for Kodak at Hot 97, the topic actually came up near the conclusion of the interview, with Ebro saying they hoped they could discuss it at a later date. Clearly, Kodak wasn’t feeling the vibe, and Ebro wasn’t with being told what topics are appropriate. Ebro took to Twitter with his side of the story. “I was tryna have a balanced convo with Kodak Black & not ignore the serious allegations against him but also not ask specifics to make his situation worse… and he wanna get an attitude with me?? Nah….,” he tweeted in explanation of a clip of the interview’s that is now making the rounds. He added, “I thought we was having a good, balanced talk with Kodak Black, I guess he thought otherwise…” https://twitter.com/oldmanebro/status/1072959105592102912 Of course, Twitter has various opinions as to how everything went down. Check some of the responses in the gallery.

