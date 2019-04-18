Entertainment
Did RHOA Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas Jump The Broom!?

Cynthia Bailey Visits 'Extra'

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

We all know that Cynthia Bailey has moved on from her ex-husband and business partner Peter Thomas with her new boo and new hashtag #CHill (Cynthia and Mike Hill, too cute right?). But what we didn’t know is that Peter Thomas may have moved on as well and added broom jumping to the pot.

It looks like congratulations could possibly be in order as it appears, looking at Peter Thomas posts on Instagram they he might have gotten married as he and a lucky lady is posed outside the Register of Deeds in Miami. (see below)

We don’t know much about the lovely lady other than her name is Toni and she has her own non-profit organization plus according to her Instagram she is a hospitality consultant.

We wish them both peace, prosperity and many blessings in whatever they have going on.

