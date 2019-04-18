Say What? Lil Yachty Reveals He Wrote “Act Up” For City Girls Except For J.T.’s Last Verse

Apparently J.T. and Yung Miami‘s big hit has more “City Boy” influence than originally thought.

In an interview with Kerwin Frost, Lil Yachty acknowledged that fans were correct to presume that he had a writing credit on City Girls‘ latest hit “Act Up”. What did he actually write? In Yachty’s words, he penned almost the entire song while in the studio with his friend and frequent collaborator EarlThePearll.

“When it came out, people was so shocked and they didn’t believe it,” he said. “I wrote the whole song, except for J.T.’s last verse. But everything that everyone is singing, I wrote the whole thing.”

Yachty is credited with Jatavia “J.T.” Johnson and EarlThePearll who produced the song. City Girls’ other member, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee” does not have a writing credit. Yachty says that Earl asked him to try his hand at writing for City Girls, and he pulled off the feet simply be getting into their mindset.

“I just thought like them. I know them personally and I know what women like to hear,” he explained. “I was like, ‘What’s some raunchy shit?’ So before I went in the booth, I said, ‘No homo y’all.’ Because all my boys was in the room. And I started saying just crazy shit. But I came out and I was like, ‘Y’all watch, this is about to blow up.’”

So every time you hear that catchy “Real ass b****, give a f*** about a n***a,” thank Lil Yachty for it. Ironically enough, it was Yachty’s first time writing for someone else.

“I always wanted to write a song for somebody. And I did it, and when it blew up I felt so good,” he said. “Because people always try to discredit me. So when I seen it, I realized now I get my credit a different way.”

