Indianapolis Mayor Proclaims Special Day To Honor B Swift [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

B Swift is known as the mayor of radio by the many people that know and listen to him on Hot 96.3 and on Friday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presented Swift with a special honor as he officially proclaimed April 19th, 2019 to be known as Germaine “B Swift” Russell Day in the city of Indianapolis!

“Thank you so much for everything you have done for our city and I’m glad to proclaim this your day.” Hogsett said.

Born and raised on the West Side of Indianapolis and a graduate of Pike High School, Swift has impacted the community in variety of ways and continues to be positive role model for the youth of the city. He does all of this while holding things down on Hot 96.3 both on the mic and behind the scenes!

Congratulations B Swift, it’s a well deserved honor!

Hit the play button above to watch Mayor Hogsett present B Swift with this special honor!

Also On Hot 96.3: