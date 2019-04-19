K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]

K. Michelle is about to fulfill her dream of having more babies. This time she will be having two children via surrogate.

K. Michelle’s surrogate Tannae has confirmed in a YouTube video that she is carrying twins for the singer/reality actress.

Tannae says she met K. in the parking lot of an Atlanta IKEA where she was with her triplet daughters. The singer went ga-ga over the identical baby girls and kept in touch with Tannae. Eventually, the 21-year-old mom agreed to be a surrogate for the star and she’s currently pregnant with twins. She says K. chose her because twins run in the young lady’s family.

In the video, the mom and her boyfriend didn’t get into detail about how they went about getting pregnant for K. Michelle’s babies, but maybe she will in the future? The Jasmine Brand confirms that the surrogate just signed on to join “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.”

Maybe they will fill in the blanks for TV?

K. Michelle’s surrogate describes K. Michelle as supportive and K has been praising Tannae as a good momma of four on her on.

Source: Bossip.com

