K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]

K. Michelle is about to fulfill her dream of having more babies. This time she will be having two children via surrogate.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
K. Michelle’s surrogate Tannae has confirmed in a YouTube video that she is carrying twins for the singer/reality actress.
Tannae says she met K. in the parking lot of an Atlanta IKEA where she was with her triplet daughters. The singer went ga-ga over the identical baby girls and kept in touch with Tannae. Eventually, the 21-year-old mom agreed to be a surrogate for the star and she’s currently pregnant with twins. She says K. chose her because twins run in the young lady’s family.
In the video, the mom and her boyfriend didn’t get into detail about how they went about getting pregnant for K. Michelle’s babies, but maybe she will in the future? The Jasmine Brand confirms that the surrogate just signed on to join “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Maybe they will fill in the blanks for TV?
K. Michelle’s surrogate describes K. Michelle as supportive and K has been praising Tannae as a good momma of four on her on.
Source: Bossip.com
The Life & Times Of K. Michelle [PHOTOS]
The Life & Times Of K. Michelle [PHOTOS]
1. Los Angeles Soul Music Festival At Exposition ParkSource: 1 of 15
2. 2016 Pure Heat Community FestivalSource: 2 of 15
3. Sevyn Streeter In Concert – Atlanta, GASource: 3 of 15
4. K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by TrinaSource: 4 of 15
5. Allure Sunday’s Hosted By K. MichelleSource: 5 of 15
6. K. Michelle Official Concert After PartySource: 6 of 15
7. K. Michelle Performs At The Pride Festival – Charlotte, NCSource: 7 of 15
8. Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And NellySource: 8 of 15
9. K. Michelle Album Preview For ‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know’Source: 9 of 15
10. K. Michelle Birthday Listening PartySource: 10 of 15
11. K Michelle In Concert – Atlanta, GeorgiaSource: 11 of 15
12. 2016 Pure Heat Community FestivalSource: 12 of 15
13. Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. MichelleSource: 13 of 15
14. K. Michelle Official Concert After PartySource: 14 of 15
15. Celebration For A CureSource: 15 of 15
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service [PHOTOS]
- Kandi’s Daughter, Riley Burruss, Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
- Atlanta News Anchor Goes Off To Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go” [VIDEO]
K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com