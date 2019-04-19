Jason Momoa Gets Rid of His Beard to Promote Recycling [VIDEO]

(WTHR) — Goodbye, Drogo!
Jason Momoa said goodbye to his popular characters known for their beards.
In a YouTube video, the ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman’ star shaved his beard to promote the use of aluminum over plastic.
“Plastic is killing our planet and I think I have a solution. … There’s one thing that can help our planet if we recycle, and that’s aluminum,” he said.
