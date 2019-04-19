Entertainment
Jason Momoa Gets Rid of His Beard to Promote Recycling [VIDEO]

'Game of Thrones' season 8 premiere

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

 

(WTHR) — Goodbye, Drogo!

Jason Momoa said goodbye to his popular characters known for their beards.

In a YouTube video, the ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Aquaman’ star shaved his beard to promote the use of aluminum over plastic.

“Plastic is killing our planet and I think I have a solution. … There’s one thing that can help our planet if we recycle, and that’s aluminum,” he said.

Article Courtesy of WTHR-TV Indianapolis and WBNS-TV Columbus

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Ivan Nikolov and WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube, WTHR-TV Indianapolis and WBNS-TV Columbus

[caption id="attachment_4272936" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] On December 21, 2018, Jason Momoa will reprise his role as protector of the sea for the Aquaman superhero flick. With the teaser poster for the film released on Monday, it’s clear Jason had to do a lot of prep work for the role — learning about marine life, understanding heroism, and of course, looking good shirtless. The action star has had a lot of practice. Check out the gallery below to see what his prep work looked like!

Jason Momoa Gets Rid of His Beard to Promote Recycling [VIDEO]

