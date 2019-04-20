Entertainment
French Montana Is Trying to Have Kim Kardashian Get Max B. Released From Prison

Ciroc Pineapple hosts French Montana's birthday party - Inside

It looks like Kim Kardashian‘s law career is getting off the ground.

French Montana recently spoke to Zane Lowe about a range of topics, such as his upcoming album. During the chat, French mentioned that he spoke with Kim Kardashian about getting Max B free. The Harlem rapper is currently behind bars on murder and robbery charges.

“You just got to find the ways, and especially with everything going on now, the opportunity for you … Just watching Kylie become a billionaire and watching certain people just break certain records, it makes you feel like the land of where dreams come true. You know what I’m saying? I mean, life is like a mirror sometimes. And sometimes a lot of people don’t see the good that they do, like as far as Kim,” French said. “Me and Kim was talking about getting Max B home from jail. ‘Cause she’s doing the whole thing with …. So, like for her to even reach out and do that I felt like that was powerful. A lot of people don’t see things like that.”

Kim previously took to social media to talk about all the work she’s been doing to become a lawyer. “Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly,” Kim wrote in a post she made to IG. “As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way.”

 

