It looks like Kim Kardashian‘s law career is getting off the ground.

French Montana recently spoke to Zane Lowe about a range of topics, such as his upcoming album. During the chat, French mentioned that he spoke with Kim Kardashian about getting Max B free. The Harlem rapper is currently behind bars on murder and robbery charges.

“You just got to find the ways, and especially with everything going on now, the opportunity for you … Just watching Kylie become a billionaire and watching certain people just break certain records, it makes you feel like the land of where dreams come true. You know what I’m saying? I mean, life is like a mirror sometimes. And sometimes a lot of people don’t see the good that they do, like as far as Kim,” French said. “Me and Kim was talking about getting Max B home from jail. ‘Cause she’s doing the whole thing with …. So, like for her to even reach out and do that I felt like that was powerful. A lot of people don’t see things like that.”

Kim previously took to social media to talk about all the work she’s been doing to become a lawyer. “Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly,” Kim wrote in a post she made to IG. “As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way.”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

French Montana Is Trying to Have Kim Kardashian Get Max B. Released From Prison was originally published on wzakcleveland.com