Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Professional FatBoyz

CLICK HERE TO ENTER UP NEXT: INDY’S NEXT ONE TO BLOW CONTEST

Up Next: Indy's Next One To Blow: Professional FatBoyz

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist Professional FatBoyz!

Professional FatBoyz record “Racks” includes features from Lil Taz & Playbwoi the Great.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

For your chance to have your music featured on Hot963.com, click the link below to submit your original and clean music to us!

