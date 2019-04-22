Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: Pat App

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist Pat App!

Pat App describers his record “Savage Mode” as a song about heartbreak and the importance of self-love in the process of healing and getting back on your feet after a breakup. The beat is produced by Ayodlo who provides a cold spacey banger that allows Pat App to pour his heart out and his truth.

Savage Mode is a song that many can relate and the message leaves the listener with the reassurance that they are not alone in this world of heartbreak as it is a process we all go through.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

