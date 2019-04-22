Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: A.K. Ape

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist A.K. Ape!

A.K. Ape’s record “Get Out” is all about trying to warn the masses that we are trapped and have to realize our power and utilize it to the best of our ability so we can Get Out!

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

