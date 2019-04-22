Florida Rapper YNW Melly Faces Death Penalty After Allegedly Killing Two Friends

Rapper YNW Melly, who was charged in February on two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing two of his friends, is facing the death penalty.

Melly, real name Jamell Demons allegedly shot and killed YNW Juvy (real name Chris Thomas) and YNW Sakchaster (real name Anthony Williams) in October of 2018. According to police, Melly shot and killed the two men, ages 20 and 21 in the backseat of a car, then drove around for an extended period of time with the bodies until he could create an alibi. Police claim that Melly then got an associates, YNW Bortlen (real name Cortlen Henry) to drive the bodies of Williams and Thomas to the hospital and tell authorities that the four were victims of a drive-by shooting.

Both Melly and Bortlen claim they are innocent in the killings.

XXL has obtained court documents showing that the State of Florida is seeking the death penalty against Melly because they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the rapper “killed his friends for financial gain” and that “the murder was speciously heinous, atrocious or cruel, and he committed homicide in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner.”

Florida, along with Texas is one of 30 states in the United States where capital punishment is legal.

