Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Osundairo Brothers’ Lawsuit: Jussie Smollett Faked Attack For Clout

Leave a comment
Black AIDS Institute 2015 Heroes In The Struggle Reception Gala And Awards Ceremony

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The Jussie Smollett saga continues as new lawsuit emerges.

The Osundairo brothers are behind this latest litigation. They’re suing two of Smollett’s defense attorneys, Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, for defamation and false light.

They were initially arrested as suspects in the alleged attack, only to be released later. According to court documents obtained by the Chicago Sun Times, the brothers say Smollett paid them to stage the attack and directed every aspect of the scheme.

“Mr. Smollett used his clout as a wealthy actor to influence Plaintiffs, who were in a subordinate relationship to him and were aspiring to ‘make it’ in Hollywood,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Smollett’s motivation was simple. He wanted his employer and the public to notice and appreciate him as a successful black, openly gay actor. So, Mr. Smollett directed every aspect of the attack, including the location and the noose.”

Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped all criminal charges against Smollett last month after he paid $10,000 and performed community service. After those charges were dropped, the Osundairo brothers claim both lawyers continued to blame them for the attack in multiple media appearances.

Glandian is accused of going as far as suggesting Smollett and Bola Osundairo had a sexual relationship during an interview on a podcast. That claim allegedly caused Bola severe distress as he is heterosexual, in a relationship and often visits family in Nigeria. Same-sex activity is illegal in Nigeria and can result in 14 years in prison or death.

This federal lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit from the City of Chicago demanding Smollett pay them back for money spent on the investigation. Smollett has continued to maintain his innocence.

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

13 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

Continue reading The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! [caption id="attachment_3023542" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] It’s been a long time coming, but the mystery surrounding Jussie Smollett’s alleged “orchestrated attack” seems to becoming clearer. Smollett was arrested, Thursday morning, and charged with falsely filing a police report. While the Empire actor remains steadfast that he is innocent, evidence seems to point in the direction that he faked the “attack” because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the popular FOX show, the Chicago police report. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1098605229233319936 It didn’t take long for celebrities and on-lookers to take to social media to express their response to the compelling case that kept us locked in for details over the last few weeks. MUST READ: Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report Reactions to Jussie’s arrest have been mixed. Some empathize with the beloved actor while others think he crime is unforgivable. Jussie’s bail has been set at $100,000.

Osundairo Brothers’ Lawsuit: Jussie Smollett Faked Attack For Clout was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close