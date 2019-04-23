Diddy & His Daughters Are Black Royalty On The Cover Of Essence

Diddy and his children Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie cover Essence’s 49th anniversary issue in a stunning and beautiful Black spread.

dream hampton interviewed the patriarch for the “Family Over Everything” cover story.

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know?” he explained. “My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life…”

The heartfelt conversation hits newsstands Friday.

