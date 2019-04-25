Tour Bus Reportedly Searched By FBI During Kodak Black’s D.C. Show

It looks like Kodak Black‘s legal troubles are following him from city to city. The Florida rapper’s tour bus was reportedly searched by FBI and DC police during his show at The Anthem last night (April 24). TMZ obtained photos of authorities going through the bus.

There were people inside the bus and they were handcuffed and bought outside. No word on if the bus was indeed Kodak’s tour vehicle.

The agents searched luggage and all compartments inside and out. Allegedly feds tried to enter The Anthem but weren’t allowed inside.

Last Wednesday, Kodak was Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges. U.S. Customs Agents discovered weed on him as well as a Glock 9mm pistol while the rapper was trying to cross back into the U.S. border.

There was also a Porsche traveling close behind with members of Kodak’s team inside. Officers seized three guns from that vehicle as well as more marijuana. They arrested each member of his team traveling in that car. Stetson President, Madarrow Smith and Jeantony Saintmelus are facing weapons and drug charges.

As far as Kodak, he’s facing felony weapons charges and misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

