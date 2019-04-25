New Trailer Out for ‘Men In Black: International’

Men In Black: International ramped up the hype a bit overnight with the launch of a new trailer, excitable aliens included.

In this Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jonesless entry in the MIB franchise, stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth are tasked with figuring out who the hell the mole is in their secret government organization, perhaps best known for its proven excellence in suits and interplanetary negotiations.

Thompson and Hemsworth are joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, and Big Sick Oscar winner Kumail Nanjiani. Friday and The Fate of the Furious crafter F. Gary Gray directs.

Men In Black: International, which arrives seven years after Men In Black 3, hits theaters June 14.

