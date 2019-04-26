HOLD UP!: Harvard Says Blac Chyna WAS NOT Admitted Into Business School

Sooo Blac Chyna going to Harvard Business School was another school scam…and clearly Harvard wants no parts.

via TMZ:

As it turns out, it was all a scheme set up by a man who goes by Christian Emiliano.

Christian’s email pitch … for $3,250, “Our team will complete all the course work for you, all you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program.” Once completed, Chyna could add the Harvard education to her resume and improve her brand.

It gets better … “You can go on the Harvard campus and take a picture with a Harvard hoodie on / you can post updates on your snapchat and Instagram Story.” As for where the $3,250 goes … “$2,250 for the course/$1000 for us to complete the entire course for you.”

We contacted Chyna’s people, and although they acknowledge they got Christian’s pitch, Chyna never hired him and decided to take the course on her own. Christian confirmed that to us as well.

