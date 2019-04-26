It looks like Remy Ma willbe in court soon with her ‘Love & Hip Hop’ co-star Brittney Taylor.

via TMZ

The woman Remy Ma allegedly punched at a concert in NYC wants the venue and police to preserve surveillance footage of the incident … a sure sign she’s about to sue the rapper.

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Brittney Taylor filed legal docs this week asking the Irving Plaza and NYPD to hold on to video, photographs, investigative reports and all other evidence in connection to her alleged altercation with Remy … during the Pretty Lou’s Benefit Concert on April 16.

As we reported, Taylor claims Remy punched her in the right eye after the 2 had an argument in the backstage area. Brittney went to the hospital for treatment and filed a police report.

Remy Ma’s Assault Victim Is Gearing Up To Sue was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: