Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow: MLK Boys

Up Next: Indy’s Next One To Blow is happy to highlight artist MLK Boys!

Their record “Tidal Waves” was created by the MLK Boys, through the partnership with the Martin Luther King Center and Edukated Records and features DJ Danny.

Hit the play button below to take a listen!

For your chance to have your music featured on Hot963.com, click the link below to submit your original and clean music to us!

Also On Hot 96.3: