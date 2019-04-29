What Does Will Smith Think of That Dramatic ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer?

Sometimes the most brilliant ideas come out of nowhere.

While driving in his hometown of Kansas City one day, Morgan Cooper began randomly thinking about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a show he frequently watched as a child. The writer/director was then struck with an interesting question: What if he took the beloved ’90s sitcom and reimagined it as a contemporary, gritty film?

It wasn’t long before the world got a glimpse at what he came up with.

In early March, Cooper released a trailer for a fake film dubbed Bel-Air. The nearly nine-minute video adheres to the Fresh Prince‘s original storyline, but shelves the comedy factor for dramatic acting and serious plot points. The trailer has since garnered countless headlines and more than 3 million YouTube views. It also caught the attention of Fresh Prince‘s star. Will Smith, who recently spoke to Cooper about the trailer and how it reflected the real-life events that inspired the original sitcom.

“For me, I moved to LA and started the Fresh Prince, and all of my friends started getting killed and going to jail,” Smith told Cooper. “The escape that I made from it in real life, was the escape that Will made in the show. Was I gonna be that same statistic? Or was gonna do, and be, something different?”

Check out the full video with Smith and Cooper above.

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Axelle/Bauer-Griffin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Apega and WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube and Complex

Will Smith Through The Years 23 photos Launch gallery Will Smith Through The Years 1. Will Smith As A Baby Source: 1 of 23 2. Will Smith Source: 2 of 23 3. Will Smith Source: 3 of 23 4. Will Smith Source: 4 of 23 5. Will Smith Source: 5 of 23 6. Will Smith Source: 6 of 23 7. Will Smith Source: 7 of 23 8. Will Smith Source: 8 of 23 9. Will Smith Source: 9 of 23 10. Will Smith Source: 10 of 23 11. Will Smith Source: 11 of 23 12. Will Smith Source: 12 of 23 13. Will Smith Source: 13 of 23 14. Will Smith Source: 14 of 23 15. Will Smith Source: 15 of 23 16. Will Smith Source: 16 of 23 17. Will Smith Source: 17 of 23 18. Will Smith Source: 18 of 23 19. Will Smith Source: 19 of 23 20. Will Smith Source: 20 of 23 21. Will Smith Source: 21 of 23 22. Will Smith Source: 22 of 23 23. Will Smith Source: 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Will Smith Through The Years Will Smith Through The Years

What Does Will Smith Think of That Dramatic ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com