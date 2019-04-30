MTV to Host 2019 Video Music Awards in New Jersey

For the first time in its 35-year history, MTV will bring its annual Video Music Awards to the Garden State.

Per announcement during the 2019 Twitter Newsfronts presentation on Monday (April 29), the VMAs will emanate from the Prudential Center on August 26 in Newark, New Jersey, airing live at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Sean Saadeh, EVP of Entertainment at the Prudential Center, is excited about this latest venture and being a part of the rich history of the VMAs.

“The star power of the performers and attendees we expect at this year’s VMAs mirrors the incredible talent that graces our stage at the more than 175 events that play at Prudential Center annually,” Saadeh stated. “This is a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the musical heritage of New Jersey and the Tri-State Region.”

The awards show has a longstanding history of hosting its show from the neighboring New York City and its Radio City Music Hall. It has also been host to Los Angles at various points of the three decades, as well as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Las Vegas, and Miami.

At its peak, MTV’s Video Music Awards have been the channel’s calling card in establishing young acts in music and entertainment throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. Names like Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, Emimen, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Sisqo, and Blink-182 were all launched into the pop stratosphere as a result of their performances at the VMAs.

The popular awards show hopes to continue its social trends by merging its legacy with Jersey’s musical roots.

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” said Bruce Gillmer, the executive producer of the VMAS, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

MTV to Host 2019 Video Music Awards in New Jersey was originally published on cassiuslife.com

