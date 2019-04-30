Power Couple Moves: Russell Wilson & Ciara to Launch Production Company

The good will of Russell Wilson continues to thrive, as he is launching a production company with his wife and entertainer, Ciara. In the same vein of his athletic counterparts LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Dwayne Johnson, Wilson aims to open the public to his “innovative and creative” side outside of the football field.

“When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player,” Russell Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter. “I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing. We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids’ space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”

Named Why Not You Productions, the company aims to tell “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories” through film, television, and digital content projects. These stories will range from scripted cinema to unscripted documentaries highlighting stories that affect communities, which Wilson wants to put at the forefront.

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” said Wilson and Ciara in a joint statement. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

This adds to Wilson’s already lengthy April resume, as he signed a 4-year/$140 million extension with a $65 signing bonus. He later has gone to spread the wealth to his Seattle Seahawks teammates by purchasing nearly $150,000 in Amazon for them to invest in. As for Ciara, she will be gracing the Billboard Music Awards with her presence this week in Las Vegas.

There is currently no timetable of projects to be announced from the production company at this time.

