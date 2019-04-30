Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Russell Wilson and Ciara Launch Production Company For Film, TV and Digital

President Obama And First Lady Host State Dinner For Japanese PM Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe

Source: Olivier Douliery / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

NFL super star Russell Wilson and his beautiful R&B singing wife, Ciara Wilson, have partnered on a whole new venture outside of their respective fields: Why Not You Productions.

Their production house will serve as the home for inspirational human interest stories on film, TV & in digital content.

Wilson hinted of this power move in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in February, “When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player. I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing. Continuing, “We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”

Even though Russell is known as one of the highest paid football players in the league, and Ciara is known for her top-charting hits, the parents of two  both share a love of storytelling at its core.

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,”  Wilson and Ciara said of their new venture. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Russell made history by signing a four year $140 million deal with the Seahawks.

Whether he is on the field or off the field, we can expect excellence from both Russell and his always leveling-up wife.

“For us, we want to be able to create, create, create,” Wilson said. “For West2East, we always say, ‘A+ only.’ That’s our motto.”

