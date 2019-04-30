Mannie Fresh Gives A History Lesson On His DJ Career, Drag Rap, Cash Money & More [EXCLUSIVE]

“What’s up Fresh, it’s our turn, baby!”

Mannie Fresh sits down with the Madd Hatta Morning Show and goes through a full-blown history lesson of his DJ skills, writing down a goal of making a million, having to produce different styles for all of the Cash Money artists, how he got sued for Drag Rap, how he left Cash Money the first go-round, why he thought the game would move beyond money into investing, what’s killing hip-hop culture, who invented the term twerking, his favorite New Orleans spots, getting money of ALL the bounce records and more!

