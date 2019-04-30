BijouStarFiles: Ciara & Russell Wilson Launch A Joint Production Company

Russell and Ciara are up for the best couple of the year. They literally can’t stop winning.

They’re making power couple moves by joining together to create Why Not You Productions. The joint production company will give us film, TV and digital content focusing on inspirational and aspirational stories across a variety of genres, @hollywoodreporter reports.

“When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player. I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing,” Russell told the Hollywood Reporter. “We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”

The production company is a big step toward that goal.

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” said Wilson and Ciara in a joint statement. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

