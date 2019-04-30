‘I’m F*cked!’: Amber Guyger’s Frantic 911 Call Leaks Ahead Of Her Murder Trial

The 911 call made by an off duty Dallas police officer who shot and killed a man in his own home last year has been made public by a local news station. WFAA on Monday night published the audio of Amber Guyger‘s frantic phone conversation with an emergency services operator in moments after she shot and killed Botham Shem Jean in his own home back in September.

The call provided a glimpse into what Guyger may have been thinking after she purportedly mistook Jean for a burglar in her apartment, which was actually located one floor below.

WFAA said that it “obtained the recording after months of reporting,” but it could have been leaked by Guyger’s defense attorneys, or even her former colleagues at the Dallas Police Department, looking to curry favor with potential jurors in her murder trial, which was slated to begin in late September, more than a year after Botham was killed. The 911 call has not been officially released by any law enforcement agency.

On the call, Guyger can be heard breathing heavily and cursing in between telling the operator what she had done. Guyger openly says several times that she’s probably going to lose her job over this, apparently showing more concern for her career than the innocent Black man she is accused of executing.

“I’m f*cked,” she said at one point during the call before later adding, “I’m going to lose my job.”

After asking the operator to send a “supervisor,” Guyger kept repeating, “I thought it was my apartment.”

Guyger says later in the call that “I’m so tired.”

Listen to the full 911 call below. There is graphic language used.

The leaked 911 call came one week after it was reported that people who Guyger arrested while she was a police officer were having their cases dismissed. Citing court documents, the Dallas News reported that “Dallas County prosecutors in one case wrote that they were seeking the dismissal because the fired officer was ‘indicted for murdering an innocent man in his own home.’”

On Sept. 6, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

In addition to the inconsistencies in her alibis, which have changed several times, Dallas police, of which Guyger was a member for five years before being fired, appeared to be helping to cover up the shooting for their colleague. The department was accused of allowing Guyger enough time to scrub her social media accounts and get her story straight before turning herself in three days after killing Jean. It also gave Guyger enough time to move out of her apartment, which was never searched by police despite five warrants allowing them to do so.

Murder charges against a police officer are notoriously hard to prosecute. There are roughly 1,000 police shootings every year in the United States, but officers seldom face justice. According to CNN, only 80 cops were arrested on murder or manslaughter charges for on-duty shootings between 2005 and April 2017. However, only 35 percent of those arrests led to convictions in that 12-year period.

