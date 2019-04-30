Game Changers: Everytime The Tony Awards Got It Right

The nominations for the 73rd annual Tony Awards were announced by Gayle King, Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth on Tuesday morning, and though fans are upset that w To Kill A Mockingbird was snubbed in the Best Play category, the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre (a.k.a.) the Tony’s, still made history with this year’s nominees.

Ali Stoker, who is starring in “Oklahoma!” said she has had to “think outside the box and solve problems” her whole life. https://t.co/FIToiUagC2 — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) August 7, 2018

Actress Ali Stoker is the first actress in a wheelchair to be nominated for a Tony. In 2015, she made history as the first performer ever to use a wheelchair for mobility on the Broadway stage.

@ALISTROKER is the… fucking best person. She is responsible for SO MANY completely positive and joyous moments in SO MANY peoples’ lives. She is a trailblazer and a star, and most importantly, IS THE BEST PERSON. BYE.- Alex boniello

Hey Broadway fans, is Ali Stroker the first wheelchair user nominated for a Tony award? Also, how accessible is Radio City Music Hall, particularly for someone who might need to go from auditorium to stage to accept an award, asking for a friend?- @Weez

Unlike many other awards shows, the Tony’s have been known to be be much more inclusive, and have grown much more diverse over the years. Remember the 70th Annual Tony Awards, which took place in 2016 in the wake of the devastating Orlando tragedy? The show made a huge impact on the LGBT community and communities of color and when all four musical acting awards went to people of color.

Broadway’s history was transformed thanks to three Hamilton cast members and one star from The Color Purple who cemented their names in American culture forever that year. Even the show’s host James Corden opened the night with a little humor by describing the award show as “the Oscars, but with diversity.”

For the first time in #TonyAwards history, all four musical acting awards have gone to people of color. — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 13, 2016

Actor Jeremy Pope is another one of this year’s hot topics. The actor has been deemed the breakout star of the 2019 Broadway season. Pope made his Broadway play debut in Choir Boy as Pharus and in March, he made his Broadway musical debut in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations as Eddie Kendricks. Needless to say, folks are feeling the young newcomer.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF THE INCREDIBLE HUMANS NOMINATED FOR TONY AWARDS I LOVE TO SEE MY BEAUTIFUL POC BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND FELLOW PEOPLE GETTING NOMINATED HOLY MOLY JEREMY POPE EVA NOBLEZADA AND AMBER GRAY AND LILLI COOPER AND SO ON AND SO FORTH GOODBYE IM CRYING IN A TAXI- @RachelZegler

Congrats to all of the Tony award winners and game changers. Hit the fllip for all the times the Tony Awards actually got it right.

