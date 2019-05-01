I Can’t See My “Likes” On IG???!

Yes.

It’s coming soon.

For all you social media “influencers” the game may be changing when it comes to views likes, pictures, videos, oh my!

“Recognizing that the addictive social media platform has its negative effects, especially regarding mental health and emotional security, Instagram executives are trying something different. There have been a number of updates and changes for their millions of users, but nothing quite like what they may have coming soon. At Facebook’s “F8 Conference” earlier today, a spokesperson said that the company is beta testing hiding likes from the public—and they’re beginning next week.” – HNHH

Hopefully this places attention on what the famous app was created for, focusing on pictures.

