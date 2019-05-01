Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch Debt Preventing HS Seniors From Graduating

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile, is keeping his legacy alive by continuing the work that he cared about.

Philando was a beloved cafeteria supervisor and last week Valerie presented administrators at Robbinsdale Cooper High School with a check for $8,000 from the Philando Castile Relief Foundation. The donation settles the debt of all senior students whose ability to graduate was jeopardized due to a lunch money balance.

“This is something that Philando held near and dear to his heart,” Valerie Castile told CBS Minnesota.” She continued “He’d pay for children’s lunch meals out of his own pocket instead of letting a child go hungry that day he would pay it himself.”

The superintendent of Robbinsdale Area schools, Carlton Jenkins, expressed what the donation meant for the seniors.

“For those students to know that they can graduate now without having a bill, I can’t tell you how big it is,” Jenkins said.

Visit the Philando Castile Foundation website for more information on how you can donate.

Celebs Giving Out Scholarships! 12 photos Launch gallery Celebs Giving Out Scholarships! 1. Alicia Keys- Open Doors Scholars Program 1 of 12 2. Jay-Z- Shawn Carter Foundation Scholarship 2 of 12 3. Cedric The Entertainer- “The Entertainer” Scholarship 3 of 12 4. Oprah- Oprah Winfrey Endowed Scholarship Fund 4 of 12 5. Michael And Juanita Jordan- Michael and Juanita Jordan Scholarship 5 of 12 6. Flip Wilson- Flip Wilson Memorial Scholarships 6 of 12 7. Jimi Hendrix- Jimi Hendrix Scholarship Fund 7 of 12 8. Derek Jeter- he Derek Jeter/Kalamazoo Community Foundation Scholarship 8 of 12 9. LeBron James- The Lebron James Family Foundation Scholarship 9 of 12 10. Nas- The Nas Scholarship Fund 10 of 12 11. AJ Calloway- Building The Bridge Foundation 11 of 12 12. Earvin Magic Johnson- Magic Johnson Scholarship 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Giving Out Scholarships! Celebs Giving Out Scholarships!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch Debt Preventing HS Seniors From Graduating was originally published on blackamericaweb.com