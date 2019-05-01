Kanye West Rocks New Sneakers, & the Internet Roasts Them

Kanye West has been one of the biggest cultural influences since he stepped on the scene with The College Dropout in 2004. 15 years later, he’s built a cultural empire that spans everything from music and art to design and sneakers. While he may have lost touch with his roots through some of the political comments he’s made over the last few years, there still isn’t any denying that when he does produce something, anything, that people are going to talk about it.

One of the biggest parts of the Kanye empire is the Yeezy line of sneakers that he’s released through adidas. The Yeezy 350s have been far and wide the most popular model, while 700s helped push the wave of the “dad shoe” that has been around, but wildly popular now.

In the past, even when Kanye missed, his legion of followers was so massive that the actual product was fiscally successful, even if it didn’t receive the critical acclaim that he was used to. However, Kanye’s latest could be the changing of the tide. Kanye was seen wearing a pair of shoes that either look unfinished, or have made a huge left turn away from everything we’ve known about what he’s wanted to do with adidas.

As soon as photos hit social media, the roast sessions kicked off immediately, with rapper 50 Cent even jumping in on his Instagram account saying, “welp now I know I’m not a style icon, I’m definitely not wearing that s–t. LOL GET THE F–K OUTTA HERE MAN.”

What 50 said seemed to be the sentiment that everyone shared about the shoes that look more like a Chelsea boot turned inside out than any kind of sneaker that you’d normally see on the streets. They kind of have the Balenciaga sock fit, but have the sole of a hoop sneaker. They’re definitely different, and this is what social media had to say about it:

WHY KANYE ROCKIN THE “THIS IS THE SWEAT WICKING LINING OF ANOTHER SHOE” SHOE? pic.twitter.com/zENGtVbSHU — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) April 29, 2019

Kanye’s out here dressing like Zelda pic.twitter.com/1oKBl6x6hZ — Zach Schwartz (@ZachisZach) April 29, 2019

I’m one of kanye west’s biggest fans. But I’d rather swallow a roll of quarters than see him release that shoe https://t.co/v0m9OUm4dO — 2014 thanos (@IshfromHHJR) April 29, 2019

Goku and Vegeta rocked them better — mpH(2)O (@120thekid) April 30, 2019

What kind of cloudy w/ a chance of meatballs type stuff is this pic.twitter.com/aRHnY03z64 — Young J-O-C (@ItsJayOhSee) April 30, 2019

