Kurtis Blow Asks For Prayers As He Undergoes Heart Surgery

Hip-Hop legend Kurtis Blow is reaching out for support as he prepares to go under the knife. He is currently hospitalized at the UCLA Medical Center in where he will undertake a procedure to stabilized his aortic artery from further damage.

The hip-hop pioneer took to Instagram yesterday (April 30) to reveal details of his status and the surgery after developing a hematoma.

“To all my friends and family. I am in the hospital at UCLA Medical. I am preparing for an aortic artery repair procedure tomorrow morning. The procedure will stabilize the artery from further damage caused by the hematoma I contacted from my recent travels to China. Dr Kwon is an incredible surgeon with hundreds of these procedures under his belt. I trust that God will use him as a tool of success tomorrow. ”

Blow, 59, suffered a heart attack in 2016 in Los Angeles. He was saved by LAPD officers who saw that he stopped breathing and was thankful for their assistance.

Later in his Instagram post, he asks for prayers from his friends and family before the surgery.

“To the prayer warriors. Please keep me in prayer. I will see you all soon!!!! Encouraged!!! KB”

The first commercially successful rapper signed to a major label, Blow was recently in China to speak at the 2019 Music Cities Convention.

