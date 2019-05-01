Night King Actor Talks Death At The Hand Of Arya Stark: “This Was One Of The Hardest Days Of My Life”

Game of Thrones fans waited years for the living to go up against the Night King and his army of the dead. This past Sunday, their battle finally began and, to our surprise, it was also over in about an hour. If you tuned in, you know the Night King (played by Vladimír Furdík) lost his (life?) at the hand of everyone’s favorite assassin Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in a jaw-dropping scene. Now, in an interview with Variety, Furdík says filming that episode was one of the hardest days of his life.

He also gives fans some insight into the Night King’s motivation.

On what he thought of this weekend’s episode:

“When I saw this I said, ‘Oh My god.’ The music when I’m walking to Bran, it was amazing, I was so proud to be a part of this show. My daughter, she is very critical of everything I do, and she just said, ‘Wow, that’s unbelievable,’ and she was very happy. She is always critical when I am a stunt man and fight, but if she loved it, for me that beats what anyone else says.”

On what it was like to shoot that final scene with Arya:

“This was one of the hardest days of my life. I did many difficult stunts, running through fire, many crazy things. But this moment with Arya when I grab her, and the emotions from Maisie were so strong, I felt like I spent all my energy that day. It was raining, it was cold, it wasn’t easy for Maisie to jump at the right time, it wasn’t easy for me to grab her at the right time, it was the most difficult thing to do in front of a camera.”

On the Night King’s motivation:

“He wants revenge… because somebody, many years ago, made some mistake and he became the Night King, and he didn’t want to be the Night King.”

“He was like now I have a way to go to war,” he adds. “Now I kill everybody because you made me the Night King and made me live seven or 10 thousand years behind the wall in a cold country. He’s tired of living out there in the cold and the snow.”

Check out Furdík’s full interview with Variety here and tune in this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO to get into the drama.

Night King Actor Talks Death At The Hand Of Arya Stark: “This Was One Of The Hardest Days Of My Life” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

