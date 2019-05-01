Entertainment
No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out!

The Grammy winning singer is not trying to share the screen with the woman who lied and said she tried to drug and rape someone.

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

With all this talk that Phaedra Parks might be coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta, there’s one star that’s not having it: Kandi Burruss.

During a recent sit-down with The Breakfast Club, Kandi shared that she called Bravo execs to get the tea and was clear with them: If Phaedra was coming back, she wouldn’t be.

“In real life… if somebody says to you or says about you that you tried to drug somebody and sexually assault them… and it comes back that person was lying on you, would you want to work with that person? That’s how I feel about it,” Kandi explained.

She added: “That’s kind of scary to me. Because in the future when things are happening, you don’t even know why it’s happening. But then you find out it’s a person off in the corner that’s been doing all these things. That could happen again. And they could do it better next time because then they know not to tell anybody else that could really let the cat out the bag.”

Remember: Phaedra got her peach snatched after the show’s ninth season when it was revealed during the reunion that she told Porsha Williams the Grammy-winning singer was plotting to drug and sexually assault her.
This isn’t the only time Kandi has been open about the lawyer returning to the show.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the mother of two said, “If that’s what they want to do, that’s fine, you know. I’m cool, I just won’t be a part of that.”
Listen, whether you like Kandi or not, can you really blame her for threatening to walk away? We don’t.
So Andy Cohen, don’t play yourself for season 12 trying to get bigger ratings.

No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

