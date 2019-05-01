Raz B Behind Bars for Domestic Violence

The future of the Millennium Tour may be in jeopardy as it’s scheduled to come to a close later this month.

Raz B is behind bars in Minneapolis for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. Local police took photos of her reported injuries as evidence.

See Also: Already? Raz B Almost Quit B2K’s Millennium Tour

The singer is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail without bail.

B2K has a concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

See Also: DAMN! Raz B Busted In The Face With A Glass Bottle [PHOTOS]

Listen to the 911 audio by clicking here.

Source: TMZ

Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates 15 photos Launch gallery Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates 1. Seventeen Magazine's New Star Showcase Presented By Entertainment Tonight Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. The 3rd Annual BET Awards - Press Room Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Super Bowl XXXVII - MTV's Super Bowl XXXVII Tailgate Spectacular Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. B2K Photo Shoot Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. B2K Photo Shoot Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Magic Johnson Foundation's 4th Annual Children's Mardi Gras Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Nickelodeon's 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards 2003 - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 2001 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Dream Debut Record Party Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. Seventeen Magazine's New Star Showcase Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. 2001 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates [caption id="attachment_3020497" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] After announcing their reunion just a week ago, B2K have released the tour dates for the upcoming Millenium Tour. The trek kicks off at Pittsburg’s Peterson’s Event Center on March 8th, followed by the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Initial dates appear to last into the end of April when the tour wraps-up in Louisville Kentucky. Fans swarmed the event coordinator G Squared Events’ Instagram page demanding more tour dates in other cities. According to whoever is handing the event page, more dates are still being released. Pre-sale for the earliest dates go on sale January 4th for select venues. Check out the tour dates, below: https://www.instagram.com/p/BsDy-_vBwzS/

Raz B Behind Bars for Domestic Violence was originally published on 92q.com