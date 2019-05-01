SMH: Raz B Arrested In Minneapolis For Domestic Violence

Here we go with more Raz B antics.

via TMZ

Sources close to Raz tell TMZ … the singer and his GF got into an argument that turned physical when she attacked him, and Raz’s side claims he was defending himself.

We’re told the girlfriend informed a family member about the altercation, which led to cops being called and Raz B being arrested. Raz insists he did not purposely strike or choke her.

Law enforcement sources tell us police will be investigating to see what led to the altercation, and some evidence may include surveillance footage because it happened in a parking lot area.

