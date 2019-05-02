According to WSB-TV, Georgia police have issued an arrest warrant for Migos rapper Offset stemming from an incident that took place in a Georgia Target back in April.

Video surfaced late last month of Offset slapping an iPhone 8 out of a fan’s hand after the fan began recording the “Walk It Talk It” rapper inside the store. The fan, Richard Gibbons was videotaping Offset, prompting Offset to slap the phone out of his hand, damaging the $800 device.

BREAKING: Police have issued an arrest warrant for @OffsetYRN for criminal damage to property for this incident last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/PPQ28T3aG5 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019

The “Clout” rapper faces a felony charge of “criminal damage to private property.”

The news arrives days after Offset made a more than major step in his life. He reunited with his father was 23 years, capturing the moment on Instagram. “Dreams do come true,” he wrote. “Haven’t seen my father in 23 years and I still love him. That past is the past and the present is all we have to rely on, we not perfect .. love you pops!! No mater what!!!!”

Warrant Issued For Offset In Georgia Over Felony Damage To Private Property was originally published on Theboxhouston.com