Remy Ma Released From Jail, Her Lawyer Calls Brittney Taylor A “Liar”

As the rap game continues to see a resurgence in domination from female emcees, an OG finds herself in a little bit of trouble.
Again.
Check out this write up from HotNewHipHop, and here’s to hoping that Rem doesn’t have to sit down for any substantial time for this. She’s been through enough!
The attorney also says witnesses will attest that Remy wasn’t even there.
According to Remy’s lawyer Dawn Florio, there is unquestionably no truth behind the allegations against her client. She says Remy was home nursing her four-month-old daughter when the alleged attack on Brittney Taylor, Remy’s Love & Hip Hop co-star, was supposed to have happened. “She’s going to fight this to the end,” Florio said.
