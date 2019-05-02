StyleCrush: Allen Onyia Makes Street-Chic Cool As True Religion’s New Artistic Director

Every few years, the climate of the fashion industry changes drastically. At one point, it was cool to rock baggy clothes and mismatched prints, until it became chic to wear skinny jeans and button ups. One thing that rarely shifts in fashion is the desire to incorporate a little street style, no matter what look you’re going for. Big brands sometimes use to stray away from adding “street fashion” into their collections, but they always come back to the culture for a little inspo.

In an effort to reassert itself into the genre of streetwear, True Religion hired UpscaleHype cofounder Allen Onyia as their new artistic director. Onyia is a recognized tastemaker in streetwear fashion circles and was named “Menswear’s Most Important Instagram Account” by GQ in 2018. In a press release about Allen’s new, excited gig, True Religion said in a statement:

“In his new role, Onyia will innovate modern and elevated streetwear for True Religion, which has iconic roots in the aesthetic. He plans to apply the same ethos to design as he does to his platforms – “look good, feel good and be a part of something”.

Onyia said of upcoming position:

“I have always admired True Religion as an iconic brand with deep roots in the streetwear category. I am thrilled to join the team and bring my vision to reestablish a brand people can associate with, in this new age of streetwear.”

True Religion CEO Chelsea Grayson added:

“We have been driving towards this watershed moment since I joined the Company. I am excited to work with Allen to return True Religion to its rightful place among streetwear leaders. The whole point of this [hire] is it really signals a sea change for the company and its progression into the future. This is a real line in the sand and I was intent on that when I joined the company.”

“Allen lives, eats and breathes streetwear and the streetwear aesthetic on all ends of the spectrum. So he knows how to dress it up, dress it down, make it more elevated or less elevated, and I really respect that fluidity in his style.”

Adding Allen to the crew is just one of many changes the brand has planned. Grayson says there will be less denim and more crewneck T-shirts, crewneck long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, outerwear and elevated fabrications.

But Allen isn’t new to this fashion ish. Back in 2008, he co founded the site UpscaleHype with his brother Kyle Onyia, which focused on coverage of high-end men’s wear and celebrity fashion. He also worked with True Religion once before as as a brand ambassador when the brand teamed up with Travis Scott back in 2014. Grayson says Onyia’s mark touch on the brand will be felt as soon as their Spring collection drops — but you’ll see more of his works during the holiday assortments.

Congrats, young King.

