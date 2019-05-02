Get $10 OFF The Perfect Gift For Mom: Tickets To See KEM and Frankie Beverly LIVE in Indy!

Tom Joyner is brining his One More Time Experience tour to Indianapolis on June 8th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, with musical performances that include Kem and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly!

Tom Joyner wants to make sure you get the special lady in your life the perfect gift: Tickets to the Tom Joyner Farewell Concert!

Joyner, a huge fan favorite who changed the radio landscape, announced his his tour in February, inviting fans to join the celebration and toast Tom for his longtime commitment to entertain, inform and empower.

“What better way to say thank you to the people I owe my career to!” Joyner said during announcement. “I hope everyone will be as excited as I am to celebrate with good music, good fun and good hugs! We have 25 years worth of partying to achieve, so let’s do it together, with the ultimate One More Time Experience!”

