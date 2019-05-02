“I Felt Like I Was Damaged”: Eve Opens Up About Struggle To Get Pregnant

Via Madamenoire:

Earlier this week, the ladies of The Talk opened up about different struggles they’ve been going through in the hopes of letting their viewers know that they may (or may not) be the only ones dealing with some crushing things. Sharon Osbourne revealed that she’s tried to commit suicide three times in the midst of battling with depression. New co-host Carrie Ann Inaba opened up about her autoimmune disease. As for Eve, the rapper spoke on her fertility issues that she’s currently coping with. The 40-year-old star admitted that for a time, she felt like less of a woman because she wasn’t getting pregnant despite attempts to conceive.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” she told the ladies on Tuesday’s episode. “I felt like she said. As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. Like literally, it’s a very sad, hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it the worse I actually felt about about myself. And people, since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience, people have actually come to me and hugged me and said ‘You deserve it, it’s going to happen for you.’ So thank you to the audience here.”

As she stated, Eve has addressed her hopes to expand her family and debunked rumors that she was with child after wearing certain ensembles. Last Fall, she let everyone know that questions about when she was going to “give” husband Maximillion Cooper some children were getting annoying.

“They don’t do this to men,” she said at the time. “My 39th birthday is next week, it’s in eight days, and the one question that I get is men and women ask me, ‘How old are you again? Oh, you don’t have any kids? How old are you again?’ And I’m like, ‘You heard me say how old I am.’”

“It annoys me because one time, one of my friends, a male friend said to me, ‘When are you going to give my friend some kids?’” she added. “As a man you don’t — anyone! No one should do it. We are trying, for anybody who is asking, but it’s up to God and the universe. Just stop asking questions.”

Eve and Cooper have been married since 2014. He has two children from a previous relationship.

