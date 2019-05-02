Burger King Is Now Coming Out With Its Own Line of “Real Meals”

The “unhappy meals” is part of a collaboration with “Mental Health America for Mental Health Month.”

Burger King is taking a swipe at McDonald’s with it’s own not-so-happy meal.

The fast food chain is advertising “Real Meals,” and they don’t come with a toy.

They come with an adult-sized Whopper combo meal, and you can order based on how you’re feeling.

For instance, you can order the ‘Salty Meal,’ ‘Blue Meal,’ or ‘DGAF Meal.’

