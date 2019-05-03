Brooklyn Nets Star D’Angelo Russell Cited For Marijuana Possession At LaGaudia Airport

Brooklyn Nets star D’Angelo Russell just came off a successful season that saw him become an NBA All-Star for the first time and help lead the Nets back into the playoffs. A spokesperson for the New York Port Authority Police revealed the point guard was cited for possession of marijuana after being detained at New York’s LaGuardia Airport following a baggage check on Wednesday (May 1).

Oh, you know Stephen A. Smith is going to hit Russell with a STAY OFF THE WEEEEEEEEDDD.

Russell was on his way to Louisville, Kentucky, to visit his father when he was caught hiding less than 50 grams of weed inside a hidden compartment of an Arizona Iced Tea can, he was later released. The Brooklyn Nets said in a statement they were aware of the situation and are gathering more information on the matter.

Russell is set to be a free agent and is looking to land a substantial payday when after leading the Nets to 42 wins while averaging career bests in points (21.1 per game), and assists (7.0) helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2005. They were bounced out in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. D-Lo was praised for his leadership, a new commitment to conditioning and his physical approach to the game by head coach Kenny Atkinson and teammates.

As far as discipline Russell can expect from the league, the NBA collective bargaining agreement states that a player who violates the league’s marijuana policy the first time must enter a”marijuana program. A second violation can warrant a $25,000 fine a third violation will earn you a five-game suspension. Speaking on the situation, ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose believes D-Lo risked it all because he didn’t trust the bud in Kentucky. Seems like a good reason, but trying to sneak weed on a plane? Not a smart move at all.

My response to D-LO being cited for weed at LGA. @espnnba pic.twitter.com/9737LlqxqB — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) May 3, 2019

But if a team does back up the Brink’s truck for Russell according to Chauncey Billups, he won’t have to worry about flying first class cause he will be flying in his own private jet.

Brooklyn Nets Star D’Angelo Russell Cited For Marijuana Possession At LaGaudia Airport was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: