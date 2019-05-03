BlackGirlMagic: Regina King Lands Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Go REGINA!

The Oscar-winning actress signed a first-look deal with the streaming platform.

Her Royal Ties production company will produce both series and movies for Netflix over several years. Her sister, Reina King, will serve as head of production.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family,” Regina King said in a statement. “They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.”

