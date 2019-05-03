The White House Is The New McDonald’s & Black Teens Make History: This Week’s Winners & Losers

The president is being trash and usually marginalized youth are taking their crowns. Losers of the week below, then hit the flip to find out who won big!

Loser

Trump’s White House fast food (AGAIN)

Yes the current man in the White House loses like…every week.

But in the name of the most petty and irritating L’s, Trump did it again with his triflingly cheap gift to athletes.

According to USA Today, the Baylor University women’s basketball team visited the White House on Monday and instead of feasting on a unique meal, Donald Trump greeted them with reheated fast food.

Photos of the occasion showcased fancy plates filled with Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Wendy’s.

Good time at the State Dining Room!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/tT8bdch3Bh — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) April 29, 2019

Donnie served such basic food before with the Clemson Tigers college football team back in January. However, the Baylor Lady Bears definitely couldn’t hide there reactions as well as the other team.

Baylor’s championship women’s basketball team visiting the White House. Tag yourself. I’m sis in the yellow top. 🙃🤦🏾‍♀️😩#WeAreJustHereSoWeDontGetFined pic.twitter.com/8kMPdeJvR3 — Stacey E. Singleton (@staceyNYCDC) April 29, 2019

They seemed completely over it.

Even head coach Kim Mulkey was disgusted.

Kim Mulkey's grimace at the sight of a fast food spread for the Baylor Women's Basketball team's visit to the White House is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/rXZ78UJ7ft — Jay Sarkar (@ByJaySarkar) April 29, 2019

Obama would never.

Look at how truly happy they were in this picture. That’s the difference between being forced to go for “optics” & and wanting to go out of genuine love and respect. pic.twitter.com/x2WaE58T5J — Ꮰɛɾɾí Ꭶωαղղ🍬 (@JerriSwann21) April 30, 2019

