Young Money’s Sports Agency Won Big at the 2019 NFL Draft

Young Money Entertainment‘s music reign has been up top for a while, but that hasn’t stopped them from venturing into a new business— sports management.

Young Money APAA Sports was able to get big names drafted across the board, including: Deandre Baker to the Giants, Mecole Hardman Jr. to the Chiefs, D’Andre Walker to the Titans, Emeke Egbule to the Chargers, Dennis Daley to the Panthers, Jamal Davis II to the Texans, Gary Johnson to the Chiefs, Jakobi Meyers to the Patriots, and of course Quinnen Williams, a standout defensive end at the University of Alabama, who was taken third overall by the New York Jets.

The agency is run by Lil Wayne with COO Cortez Bryant, who was instrumental on the music front, and happy for the company’s recent success in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“It’s amazing after 3 years all the success we’ve garnered. The most rewarding thing about it is seeing another draft class reach their lifelong dream! I’m so happy that all of our guys are on NFL Teams!” said Bryant.

With nine clients getting to see their hard work pay off and begin to live their lives as professional players in the NFL, Young Money APAA Sports is trying to take a stronghold in yet another industry.

The agency formed in 2016, when Young Money merged with APAA Sports Group.

According to a statement released:

“It united an entertainment icon in Lil Wayne with Adie von Gontard, whose great-grandfather founded Anheuser-Busch and whose grandfather owned the St. Louis Cardinals. In December 2017, the football division was further strengthened through the acquisition of PlayersRep Sports Management, which included shifting clients such as Devein McCourty, Duron Harmon, Lane Johnson, Jason McCourty and Todd Davis. It also added veteran agents to the fold in the form of Andy Simms, Ken Sarnoff, David Lee, Cody Recchion and Nicole Lynn.”

