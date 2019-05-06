Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

More than a thousand dollars worth of Hennessy is missing from a Wisconsin Costco.

According to police in Menomonee Falls, a man walked into the store, loaded his cart with 24 bottles of Hennessy liquor and walked out.

See Also: Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime

The bottles are valued at a total of $1,541.75. CLICK HERE to see a picture of the suspect.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Man Loads Shopping Cart With Henny, Walks Out of Costco was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 96.3: