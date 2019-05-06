Lil Wayne And Blink-182 Announce 40-Stop North America Tour

On May 6, Lil Wayne and Blink-182 announced that the two acts are co-headlining a tour that will make 40 stops across 38 different cities starting in late June all the way through mid-September. The tour begins in Columbus Ohio, heads to the east coast, down through the south to the west coast before working its way back to the midwest.
To effectively kick off their summer partnership, Wayne and Blink dropped a brand new mashup track between Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ and 182’s ‘What’s My Name Again?’ Tickets for the tour go on sale on May 10. You can check out tour dates and watch the mashup performance below:
June 27- Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
June 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
June 30 – Atlantic City, NJ – Vans Warped Tour*
July 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 5 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 6 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
July 7 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*
July 9 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
July 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 20 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 26 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 31 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 2 – Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 4 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center*
Aug. 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 7 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Aug. 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept. 6 – Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena*
Sept. 7 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove*
Sept. 8 – Kansas City, MO – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 13 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest*
Sept. 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
