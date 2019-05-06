Ice Cube Wants To Release ‘Last Friday’ on the 25th Anniversary of the Original Movie

With the fourth installment of the Friday series well underway, Ice Cube reveals that he wants to release Last Friday on the 25th Anniversary of the first film.

In the midst of the third season of his Big 3 Basketball League starting up, the former N.W.A. member went on ESPN’s The Jump to also discuss the Friday sequel. Speaking with Rachel Nichols, he hopes to have the film ready by the 25th Anniversary in 2020.

Released on April 26, 1995, Friday follows two friends, Craig (portrayed by Ice Cube) and Smokey (portrayed by Chris Tucker) being involved in a series of hijinks on a single day in South Central Los Angeles. The film became a commercial and critical success, bringing in $28.5 million in the box office on a $3 million budget. The popular movie would spawn two more sequels, Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002. Ice Cube looks at Last Friday as the final chapter to the franchise.

“We are pushing for it, we finished the script, we are getting notes from the studio and it’s going back and forth,” Cube told Nichols on The Jump. “We’re gonna get into pre-production and start hiring. It would be nice for this to come out on the 25th anniversary.”

Ice Cube had previously teased the new Friday film during the 24th Anniversary in April, drumming more speculation on the sequel coming through. He tweets: “To the 24 years that have flown since this came out, all I gotta say is… BYE, FELICIA…Do you want the next chapter??”

To the 24 years that have flown since this came out, all I gotta say is… BYE, FELICIA

Do you want the next chapter?? pic.twitter.com/NqI4icZUiR — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 26, 2019

News of Last Friday up until now had been nothing more than a dream. Last year, Mike Epps took to Instagram with pictures involving Ice Cube and John Witherspoon, who plays Pop Jones. Epps, who portrayed Craig’s cousin, Day-Day, is all but confirmed to appear in the film, to which Cube reportedly finished the script.

Now, will we see returns from Smokey and Big Worm?

