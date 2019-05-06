StarkBucks: Fans React To The ‘Game of Thrones’ Blunder of A Starbucks Cup In-Shot

***The following post will contain spoilers from episode four “The Last Of The Starks”***

The final season of Game of Thrones has been leaving fans in shock and awe, but the latest occurrence is raising a lot of eyebrows. After viewers complained last week about the darkness of “The Long Night,” things get even crazier for those that pay attention to every detail on the show.

As The Knights of The North celebrated their victory against the White Walkers, goblets of ale and wine were passed around in glee. Tormund Giantsbane gives overwhelming praise to the heroic Jon Snow, to which Daenerys Targaryen feels threatened by her claim to the throne being taken away. What was spotted in a brief shot, however, was a Starbucks coffee cup on the table near “The Mother of Dragons.”

Was this a major oversight by the figureheads of HBO and the producers of GoT, or more of an elaborate ruse to play after last week’s controversy?

Depending on the outcome, it was no matter as social media went into a frenzy with this latest development. One by one, tweets poured out expressing intrigue, confusion, and amusement over the whole ordeal.

Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91 — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019

So this is where we're at now! A Starbucks cup! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/dhWXyDo15w — Nehal Mahran (@NehalMahran) May 6, 2019

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

Winterfell really got the first Starbucks in history. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/abslRqwZKr — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 6, 2019

The fact that there was a Starbucks cup in tonight’s Game of Thrones that no producers or editors noticed throughout multiple cuts merely 1 week after the DP yelled that the show’s not too dark to see is truly *chef’s kiss* — Jen D'Angelo (@jenlikespizza) May 6, 2019

With two more episodes to go in the series, the bloopers are beginning to become the next dramatic sequence over who will kill who for the Iron Throne. We should all keep our fingers on the pulse going into next Sunday.

StarkBucks: Fans React To The ‘Game of Thrones’ Blunder of A Starbucks Cup In-Shot was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: