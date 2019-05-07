11-Year-Old Dies Within Hours Of Being Placed With Temporary Foster Family

The mother of an 11-year-old girl in Utah is looking for answers after her daughter died within hours of being relocated to a new foster home.
Ahadi Mukeshimana was reportedly riding her bike, unsupervised, when she rode into traffic.
Police in American Fork cleared the driver who hit the little girl of any wrongdoing.
Those who knew Ahadi said in her 11 years she faced struggle, but managed to keep a smile on her face.
According to reports, she and her family traveled from Rwanda to refugee camps in Congo and Uganda before relocating to the United States.
Heather Sundahl, along with other volunteers with the Utah Community and Refugee Partnership Center, helped the family get on their feet when they came to the United States.
“She went into traffic and hit a car and that was it, she was brain dead,” Sundahl told Fox 13. “She just was so happy, and that was the image that went through my mind. How could she be gone?”
“Ahadi was full of life, full of enthusiasm and joy,” said Lana Bailey, another UCRPC volunteer. “She had a wonderful mother who dearly dearly loves her kids.”
Ahadi’s mother, Sifa Zibara, said her daughter didn’t know how to ride a bicycle, especially without supervision.
“Two hours later, Ahadi is dead,” Sundahl said.
Ahadi’s four siblings are now back home with their mother.
Leonard Bagalwa, executive director of UCRPC, said Ahadi’s mother is now traumatized.
“Any question you ask her, she will have one answer: ‘They took my five children. They brought me four,’” he told the station.
Police in American Fork told Fox 13 they only investigated the crash itself and have not investigated the foster family.
UCRPC has set up a GoFundMe account for the family to help them meet the financial demands of this tragedy. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.
Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted
Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted
1. NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was raised by his aunt Shirley and her husband after his mother was incarcerated for intent to distribute cocaine when he was 11-years-old. His father was serving overseas in the Army..1 of 20
2. Comedian Tommy Davidson was adopted by a white couple when he was around two years old. (Photo: PR Photos)2 of 20
3. Dancer and actress Victoria Rowell was a foster child for most of her childhood with both black and white families. (PR)3 of 20
4. The late Nelson Mandela was taken to a larger village and raised as a ward after his father died.4 of 20
5. Rachel Crow of X Factor was adopted by a white family when she was small.5 of 20
6. Darryl McDaniels of RUN-D.M.C. discovered he was adopted while gathering information for his autobiography in 2000. (PR)6 of 20
7. Louis Armstrong was raised by his grandmother and in an orphanage when she was unable to care for him. (Photo: AP)7 of 20
8. Actor & Rapper Ice-T was orphaned at the age nine and was looked after by a variety of family members and neighbors. (AP)8 of 20
9. Actor and comedian Jamie Foxx was adopted at seven months by his maternal grandmother. (Photo: AP)9 of 20
10. Nicole Richie was adopted by legendary singer Lionel Richie. (Photo: AP)10 of 20
11. Bo Diddley was adopted and raised by his mother's cousin, Gussie McDaniel, whose surname he adopted. (Photo: AP)11 of 20
12. Malcolm X was raised in an orphanage and in foster care. (Photo: AP)12 of 20
13. Marilyn Monroe spent much of her childhood in foster homes due to her mother's mental illness. (Photo: AP)13 of 20
14. Daunte Culpepper was adopted by one of the housemothers of the jail his teenage mom was in when he was born. (Photo: AP)14 of 20
15. Keegan Michael Key was adopted as a child by two social workers. Later on in life her met his mother and found out he had two half brothers who died.Source: 15 of 20
16. Keyshia Cole was adopted at the age of two by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole which is where her last name comes from. She met her biological father boxer Virgil Hunter in 2016 after a paternity test.Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Gary Coleman He was adopted as a small child by W. G. Coleman, a fork-lift operator, and Edmonia Sue, a nurse practitioner (Photo Credit: Facebook)17 of 20
18. Jesse Jackson was adopted by his stepfather at the age of one. He took his stepfathers last name. (AP)18 of 20
19. Viola Davis Julius Tennon adopted their little girl Genesis as newborn in October of 2011Source: 19 of 20
20. MadonnaSource: 20 of 20
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
11-Year-Old Dies Within Hours Of Being Placed With Temporary Foster Family was originally published on blackamericaweb.com